Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.76. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.