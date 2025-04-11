Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.1 %

FIX stock opened at $338.62 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

