Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

CBSH stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $115,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,702.40. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

