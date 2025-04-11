Compass Minerals International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 542% compared to the average volume of 783 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 642.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 915,983 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 652,129 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $6,394,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

