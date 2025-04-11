Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,891,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $22.06.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

