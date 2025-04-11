Contrasting Hyzon Motors (HYZN) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors -1,639.40% -235.70% -138.47% Hyzon Motors Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $10.73 million -$184.04 million -0.02 Hyzon Motors Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -0.86

Hyzon Motors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

61.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors’ competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyzon Motors competitors beat Hyzon Motors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc. supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. In addition, the company's technology focuses on designing and manufacturing of MEAs, BPPs, fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems for integration into commercial vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

