Contrasting Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Invivyd 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Invivyd has a consensus target price of $7.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1,388.45%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Invivyd”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invivyd $25.38 million 2.39 -$198.64 million ($1.44) -0.35

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invivyd.

Summary

Invivyd beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

