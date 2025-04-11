Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 245,491 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

