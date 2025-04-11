Critical Review: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical 14.96% 9.91% 7.65% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -189.12% -122.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.85 billion 3.76 $167.65 million $2.20 25.60 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 17 0 2.71 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.90%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 624.64%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity. The company’s therapeutic programs include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 for the treatment of cognitive impairment; and Gemcabene for the treatment of dyslipidemia. It has a license agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of Gemcabene. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

