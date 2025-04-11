CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.8 %

CUBE stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

