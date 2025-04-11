Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. 236,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,318,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Datavault AI Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

