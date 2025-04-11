Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DFGP stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
