DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $11.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

DLocal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. DLocal has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of DLocal by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of DLocal by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 860,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

