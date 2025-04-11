DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,915,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

