Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $57.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.