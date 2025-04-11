Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

