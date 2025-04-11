Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $76.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 5.4 %

BROS opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 168.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

