DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,633 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

