Eastman Kodak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 5,390 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 3.6 %

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.67.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

