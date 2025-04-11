eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

EBAY opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of eBay by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 208,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $619,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

