El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.35. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4,840.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

