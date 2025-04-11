Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $689.00 and last traded at $695.88. Approximately 1,795,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,343,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.24.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $838.96 and a 200-day moving average of $824.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.