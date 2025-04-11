Enovis’ (ENOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.03% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Enovis has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
