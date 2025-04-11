Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $60.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Equitable Stock Down 7.8 %

EQH stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,221.85. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

