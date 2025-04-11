Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PHIO FY2025 Earnings

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ:PHIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

