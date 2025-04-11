Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RRR Q3 Earnings

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of RRR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 866,320 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,097,000 after purchasing an additional 546,047 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 264,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 229,843 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

