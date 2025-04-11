Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

