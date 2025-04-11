Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $191.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Expedia Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

