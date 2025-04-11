Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 22,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 720,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Expion360 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Articles

