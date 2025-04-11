Financial Survey: Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) vs. TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89%

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and Lightbridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.14 million 1.12 $70,000.00 $0.24 29.04 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.81) -9.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSS beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

