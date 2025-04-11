Financial Survey: Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) vs. Its Competitors

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Telomir Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,170.58% -832.67% Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telomir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors 8443 22305 50503 1353 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

Telomir Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.04%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 256.11%. Given Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telomir Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.53 million -4.57 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.58

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telomir Pharmaceuticals. Telomir Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 3.84, indicating that their average stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telomir Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

