Financial Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grindr has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grindr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Grindr $344.64 million 10.57 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -22.15

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

