Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TSE FTG opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34.

In related news, Director Mike Andrade bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00. Also, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00. Corporate insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

