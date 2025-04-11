First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 2352677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.