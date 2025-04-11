First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.81.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

