Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of FL opened at $12.33 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

