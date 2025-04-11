Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.40. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

F opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

