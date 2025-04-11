Ford Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 212,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 165,538 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Ford Motor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
