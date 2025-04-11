Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $5,881,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.