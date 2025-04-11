FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTCI. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,048.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,194.44. The trade was a 0.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTC Solar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FTC Solar worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.