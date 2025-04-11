FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pinterest Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Pinterest Trading Down 6.9 %

Pinterest stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

