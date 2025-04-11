FY2026 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Reduced by Analyst

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 3,581,936 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

