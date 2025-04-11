FY2026 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Reduced by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 3,581,936 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.