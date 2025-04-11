G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.4 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 153,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

