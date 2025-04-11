Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($25.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,194.10 ($15.50) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,132 ($14.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,461.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current year.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

