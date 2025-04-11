Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $401.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $488.00 to $401.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Gartner Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $392.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 3.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 51.2% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 111,366.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

