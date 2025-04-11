GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.87%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.