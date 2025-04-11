Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.10 million, a PE ratio of -350.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

