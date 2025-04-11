Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 6,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.74% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

