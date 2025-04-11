Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Globus Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.13 Globus Medical $2.52 billion 3.88 $122.87 million $0.75 94.67

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -3.08, indicating that its share price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13% Globus Medical 4.09% 10.83% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 3 9 0 2.75

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,607.32%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $97.09, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Autonomix Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

