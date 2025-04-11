Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

